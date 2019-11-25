AUGUSTA — William Smith pleaded guilty Monday to murder and conspiracy to commit murder, for his role in killing Kimberly Mironovas last year in Litchfield.

He was sentenced to 28 years in prison, in a sentence agreed upon by state prosecutors and the defense.

Smith, who was 15 at the time of April 22, 2018, death of 47-year-old Kimberly Mironovas, was indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury in August.

A district court judged ruled in July that Smith could be prosecuted as an adult, following a multi-day bind over hearing to determine whether he would be handled in the adult or juvenile justice system.

That meant instead of remaining in the juvenile system, which could have resulted in him spending the next five years at Long Creek Youth Development Center and then being released when he turns 21, he faced charges of intentional or knowing murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder as an adult. Those charges have a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years up to a maximum of life in prison.

Smith and Kimberly Mironovas’s son, Lukas Mironovas, 16, were charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, while a third teen involved in the incident, Thomas “TJ” Severance, 14, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Severance pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge and has been committed to Long Creek until he is 21 years old.

Lukas Mironovas waived his right to argue he should be tried as a juvenile as part of a plea agreement with state prosecutors and approved by a judge Sept. 18.

In that agreement with the state, Mironovas agreed that if he is indicted by the grand jury, he would plead guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The agreement caps his sentence for those crimes at 35 years, meaning he would at least serve the minimum sentence of 25 years, but no more than 35.

