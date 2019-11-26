All-stars were plentiful this fall as local standouts made their mark in multiple sports.

Here’s a recap:

Football

Mt. Ararat won the first-ever 8-man football state title and had four players, Holdan Brannan, Cody Holman, Daniel Jackson and Riley Morin, named to the Campbell Conference all-star team.

Brunswick, the runner-up in Class B, had several players named to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference all-star team.

The first-team offense included running backs Mitchell Leinert and Owen Richardson, tight end Treyvon Mackenzie and utility player Cam Hathaway.

The second-team offense featured quarterback Noah Goddard and guard Aaron Remulla.

The first-team defense included end Treyvon Mackenzie, linebacker Jack Harvey, cornerback Chandler Coombs and safety Noah Goddard.

The second-team defense featured Owen Richardson (linebacker).

Richardson was also named KVAC Player of the Year.

Brunswick’s Dan Cooper was named KVAC Coach of the Year.

Brunswick’s Wes Coffin and Mitch Lienert qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Boys’ soccer

The KVAC Class A boys’ soccer all-star first-team included Brunswick’s Lane Foushee, Josh Musica and David Nzuzi and Mt. Ararat’s Mason Brigham and James Singleton.

The second-team featured Mt. Ararat’s Jonah Zell.

In Class B, the first-team included Morse’s Max Brochu and Asa Hodgdon.

Brunswick’s Alex Hess, Everett Horch, Hakon Lentz, Jack McDiarmid, Josh Musica, Connor Ney and Coendradt Taylor, Morse’s Isaak Fleming and Asa Hodgdon and Mt. Ararat’s Eli Ouellette, James Singleton and Tristan Zell qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Mt. Ararat’s Mason Brigham and James Singleton played for the North in the Class A/B Senior All-Star game.

Morse’s Hodgdon and Mt. Ararat’s Brigham and Singleton were also named regional all-stars.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, the KVAC Class A first-team featured Brunswick’s Isabella Banks and Mt. Ararat’s Emma Hawkes.

The second-team included Brunswick’s Emma Banks, Layne Brewer and Molly Taub and Mt. Ararat’s Eliza Libby, Reese Turcotte and Brennan Thiboutot.

In Class B, the KVAC first-team included Morse’s Emily Martin, who was also named Class B Player of the Year.

Brunswick’s Isabella Banks. Alexis Guptill and Lila Solberg, Morse’s Helena Eich, Emily Martin, Kali Pierce and Abigail Sreden and Mt. Ararat’s Kyla Greenleaf and Brennan Thiboutot qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Brunswick’s Isabella Banks played for the North in the Class A/B girls’ Senior All-Star Game.

Brunswick’s Isabella Banks and Aisley Snell were named to the Class A North regional all-star team, while Morse’s Emily Martin made the Class B South regional all-star team.

Field hockey

The KVAC Class A field hockey first-team included Brunswick’s Sara Scrapchansky and Mt. Ararat’s Wyley Fitzpatrick and Holly Temple.

The second-team featured Mt. Ararat’s Brea Holtet.

The Class B first-team included Morse’s Kimberly St. Pierre.

Morse’s Sydney Moore made the second-team.

Morse’s Kerri Reno was named KVAC Class B Coach of the Year.

Brunswick’s Grace Casey, Kristen Hummer, Liberty Krauss, Mallory Palmer, Sara Scrapchansky and Maddie Wayne, Morse’s Abby Durgin and Mt. Ararat’s Tegan Byrne, Wyley Fitzpatrick, Emma Lapreziosa, Holly Temple and Grace Treblicock qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Morse’s Kim St. Pierre and Mt. Ararat’s Wyley Fitzpatrick were named to the All-State team.

Brunswick’s Grace Casey, Kristen Hummer, Sara Scrapchansky and Maddie Wayne, Morse’s Abby Durgin and Mt. Ararat’s Emma Lapreziosa qualified for the All-State, All-Academic team.

Volleyball

The KVAC volleyball first-team included Sabrina Cooper and Naomi Martin of the Brunswick/Mt. Ararat co-op team.

Brunswick/Mt. Ararat’s Kassidy Dixon and Lauren Whitlock qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Cross country

The KVAC Class A boys’ cross country all-star first-team featured Mt. Ararat’s Lisandro Berry-Gaviria and Grady Satterfield and Brunswick’s Will Shaughnessy and Tyler Patterson.

The second-team included Brunswick’s Eli Palmer and Joey Valliere and Mt. Ararat’s Lucas Bergeron, Jace Hollenbach and Nate Cohen.

Mt. Ararat’s Berry-Gaviria was named KVAC Class A Runner of the Year.

Mt. Ararat’s Diane Fournier was honored as the KVAC Class A Coach of the Year.

In Class B, Morse’s Finn Thelen and Liam Scanlon made the first-team.

Morse’s Connor Freedman and Aidan Pryor made the second-team.

The KVAC All-Academic team included Brunswick’s Andrew Chingos and Will Shaughnessy and Mt. Ararat’s Lucas Bergeron and Lisandro Berry-Gaviria.

On the girls’ side, the KVAC Class A first-team included Mt. Ararat’s Camila Ciembroniewicz.

Brunswick’s Micaela Ashby made the second-team.

The KVAC All-Academic team included Brunswick’s Caitlin Kelly, Morse’s Emily Adams and Lorelei Pryor and Mt. Ararat’s Libby Boutin, Katie Callahan, Anna Jackson, Katie Lynch, Fay O’Donnell and Trinity Versey.

Brunswick’s Will Shaughnessy and Mt. Ararat’s Lisandro Berry-Gaviria and Grady Satterfield were also named to the boys’ All-State first-team.

Brunswick’s Tyler Patterson was a second-teamer.

Golf

The KVAC Class A golf all-star team included Parker Bate, Ty Henke, Caleb Manuel and Eli Schoenberg of state champion Mt. Ararat.

Brunswick’s Mal Strange was named KVAC Class A South Coach of the Year.

Brunswick’s Ben Wilson and Morse’s Spencer Dahmen and Zoe Sreden qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: