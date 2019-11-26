After Spectrum took over, I was able to retain my Time Warner Variety package, which is just one tier above basic cable. The cost had increased to $139 before I finally caved and asked Spectrum if there were other options.
They offered me an introductory reduced price for the Spectrum Silver package, stating I could save $17 a month for the same number of channels, of which I maybe watch 12. Within two months, the cost of the Silver package went up almost $10.
When the introductory price ends, my bill will go up another $20, at which time I will be paying $15 more than what I was paying for the grandfathered Time Warner Variety package.
Bait and switch? If it sounds too good to be true, it normally is? Swindled once again by an underregulated conglomerate is more like it.
Stan Goldberg
Wells
