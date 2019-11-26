I’ve been following with interest the proposed renaming of the University of Southern Maine. As a graduate of USM, I cannot see the reasoning behind the change at a cost of $1.2 million! This money should be used to make improvements to programs or the campus.
I encourage all graduates to contact their state senators and representatives to encourage them to vote against the change.
Morris Berry
Spruce Head
