I’ve been following with interest the proposed renaming of the University of Southern Maine. As a graduate of USM, I cannot see the reasoning behind the change at a cost of $1.2 million! This money should be used to make improvements to programs or the campus.

I encourage all graduates to contact their state senators and representatives to encourage them to vote against the change.

Morris Berry

Spruce Head

