I’ve had a service dog for almost seven years. I qualify for transportation services to and from my doctors’ appointments through MaineCare. I’ve had multiple problems with the current system. LogistiCare is aware I have a service animal, yet drivers are unaware when they bring me to an appointment. I have been stranded after appointments more times than I can count.
I call to schedule a ride at least 48 hours in advance, yet there have been times when I’m waiting and they simply don’t show up. Unless I am able to find a friend or family member who can drop everything and drive me at a moment’s notice, I have to call my doctor and cancel my appointment. I’ve been lucky that I haven’t had to pay a cancellation fee with my doctor, but I know of so many other people who have had to pay for the appointment or have been dropped by their doctor.
We need a better system. Riders and drivers need to be matched based on personal needs. For example, I should not be matched with a driver who has an animal allergy.
I fear scheduling necessary medical procedures as there is the chance I would be stranded at the appointment. This is why I’m asking legislators to work on L.D. 1142 – not just for me but for all of us struggling under this system every day.
Susan L. Martin
Sanford
