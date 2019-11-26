NEW HIRES

Courtney Marchetti was named director of student success at Hebron Academy.

Marchetti brings nearly 15 years experience in child psychiatry. She previously had her own private practice and served as director of health services at the Hillside School in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Joy S. Naifeh joined the Biddeford law firm, Woodman Edmands Danylik Austin Smith & Jacques, as an associate.

PROMOTIONS

Angela Butler was promoted to senior vice president, retail and business banking, at Katahdin Trust.

Butler will begin her transition to a part-time capacity and assume full responsibility for facilities management of all Katahdin Trust locations. She brings more than 25 years of banking experience in developing commercial business.

The Biddeford law firm, Woodman Edmands Danylik Austin Smith & Jacques, named Amy McNally a shareholder of the firm.

McNally’s practice includes real estate, land use, estate planning and administration, and civil trial work.

Paul Nicklas was named city solicitor of Bangor.

Nicklas has worked for the city as assistant city solicitor since 2007.

CERTIFICATIONS

Bay View Collection announced that Emily Kessel earned a hospitality management certificate from Cornell University.

A Camden native, Kessel was hired as a guest services associate in May and has been working toward her bachelor’s degree in hotel and lodging management at Johnson & Wales University.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Maine district office recognized Camden National Bank with the 2019 District Director Award.

In the 2019 fiscal year, Camden National made 16 loans for over $3.8 million under the SBA’s 7(a) program, and six loans for over $7.8 million under the 504 3rd Part loan program.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Gardiner City Manager Christine Landes was named president of the Maine Municipal Association’s Executive Committee, effective Jan. 1.

Landes was appointed to the MMA Executive Committee in 2016. She became the city manager in Gardiner in 2018 after having previously served as Bethel’s town manager from 2014 to 2018.

James Gardner Jr., town manager in Easton, will be the MMA’s new vice president, effective Jan. 1.

Gardner has led the town of Easton in Aroostook County for nine years. He previously managed the towns of Ashland and Washburn for a total of 21 years .

Also joining the executive committee are Ivan McPike, mayor of the town of Hampden, and David Cyr, town manager in Mars Hill.

McPike joined the Hampden Town Council five years ago.

Cyr has led Mars Hill for the past five years, and previously served three terms as an elected selectman in the town of Woodland.

