Motorists are being warned of a motor vehicle accident that is snarling traffic on Interstate 295 in Portland, near mile 6.
The traffic alert, which was issued by the Maine Turnpike Authority around 4:37 p.m. Tuesday, said the crash is causing traffic delays in the southbound lane of the highway.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
2019 Girls' Hockey Players to Watch
-
Business
Audi to cut 9,500 jobs in switch to electrification
-
Southern Forecaster
Future of Cape Elizabeth bottle shed program unclear
-
Local & State
Motor vehicle crash causing delays on Interstate 295 in Portland
-
Nation & World
Ad business a boon for Amazon but a turn-off for shoppers