The town of North Yarmouth is asking for the public’s help in finding out who has been dumping bags of soiled adult diapers along routes 9, 115 and 231.

In a statement posted Tuesday on its Facebook page, the town says public works crews have cleaned up such messes two or three times a week.

“Littering is a civil offense with a fine of between $100 and $500,” the post states. Subsequent offenses carry fines of between $500 and $1,000.

The town urges citizens to help keep roadways clean, and urges anyone with information in the case to call the anonymous tip line at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office (207) 774-1444, ext. 2208.

