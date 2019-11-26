PHIPPSBURG – Marilyn Louise Cummings Hart peacefully passed away 95 years young in Yarmouth, after a full and eventful life. Marilyn was born in Bath in 1924 to Raymond and Lurline Cummings.

She grew up with two sisters and was a member of the famed class of 1942 at Morse High School. Marilyn matriculated at Lesley College in Cambridge, Mass. and took her teaching credentials on the road to Santa Cruz, Calif. in 1948, a valiant endeavor indeed.

Marilyn was romanced by Loring E. Hart upon his return from the European Theater and together they started a remarkable life of teaching and learning. There were stops at the University of Miami, The University of Kentucky, some place called Harvard, Norwich University in Vermont and finally St. Joseph College in Standish; in the early days Marilyn taught school while Loring attended.

They had a family with two children, Ellen and Matthew, who grew up in Vermont, and became accomplished students under their mother’s careful tutelage. Marilyn was fully engaged with her college communities, enjoyed long standing friendships, read her entire life and looked after her family and various cats throughout. It was not beneath her to enjoy a bowl of vanilla ice cream at the mere mention.

Marilyn is survived by her two children and their families; and sister Norma and family of Newport, R.I.

A celebration of life service is planned for November 30 at 10 a.m. at the Desmond Funeral Home in Bath.

Donations in Marilyn’s memory may be made to the Phippsburg Land Trust.

