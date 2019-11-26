PORTLAND – Virginia “Ginnie” Roberts Wing, 98, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2019 at Birchwoods at Canco, surrounded by her loving family. Ginnie was born in Dorchester, Mass. on May 15, 1921 to Florence MacCallum and John Roberts.

A long-time resident of Portland, she attended Cummings Grammar School, where she first met the love of her life, George Wing, to whom she was married for over 65 years, until his passing in 2008. She graduated from Deering High School and Westbrook Junior College (University of New England). Ginnie was a medical secretary for many years and a devoted mother to her two children, George Jr. and Candy.

Ginnie and George were actively involved with First Parish Church, Elks, Woodfords Club, Italian American Club, Riverside Golf Course, Telephone Pioneers, dancing, bowling, golf and the many events of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also, they relished their “snow-bird” trips to Florida where they had a robust agenda of fun activities with many old friends.

Always up for any activities, Ginnie took great joy in selecting stylish outfits to match any occasion.

Ginnie is survived by her brother, Ralph Roberts and his wife Millie of Florida; her son, George and his wife Diana of Ridgewood, N.J.; her daughter, Candy and her husband Daniel MacDuffie of Portland. In addition, Ginnie is survived by five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Ginnie was predeceased by her parents; her husband, George; and her granddaughter, Amy MacDuffie Hill.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours for Virginia on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. A funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. A committal service will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave., Portland, ME 04103.

The family members would like to thank the staffs of Woods at Canco, Birchwoods at Canco, Northern Lights Hospice and One Call for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to

Northern Lights Hospice

in Ginnie’s name.

