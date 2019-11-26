SOUTH PORTLAND — To determine how a 2018 ordinance on the use of pesticides on private properties is going, the Sustainability Office’s “Grow Healthy South Portland” initiative is asking residents to complete a questionnaire on the city’s website. The findings will be compiled into a summary report to help inform ongoing efforts to implement the ordinance.
The ordinance restricts the use of synthetic pesticides on all public and private property except in limited circumstances. It instead establishes organic land care methods as the primary means of property maintenance in South Portland.
Along with the questionnaire, interested parties can find information about pesticides, details about the ordinance, yard and garden tips and more on the city’s website.
