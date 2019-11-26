PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire say they evacuated a Portsmouth neighborhood and closed surrounding streets to remove dynamite from a house.
The Portsmouth Herald reports police removed the dynamite on Tuesday.
The dynamite was recently discovered in the basement of the home that had belonged to Nancy Beck, who died Sept. 29. Her husband, Peter, had died in 2016.
The couple had left the contents of the home to the Strawbery Banke Museum.
Family members said Peter Beck once was excavating under a barn for a geothermal-heating project when he decided to speed things up and use dynamite. Rocks rained on neighboring homes and the city responded with a cease-and-desist order.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
North Yarmouth seeks public’s help with catching diaper dumper
-
Sports
Minor league cities fighting back against contraction plan
-
Nation & World
Trump keeps tradition of pardoning turkey
-
Local & State
Westbrook police to crack down on traffic violators as complaints mount
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Steelers bench Rudolph, go with Hodges at QB against Browns
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.