SOUTH PORTLAND — Applications are now available for South Portland 2020 Community Development Block Grant funding and can be found on the city’s website. There are three downloadable applications specific to public facility and infrastructure, public services and planning.

Grant funds come from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development. Projects should primarily benefit low-moderate income communities or individuals/households. Program staff are available to discuss project ideas, answer application questions and make site visits.

For more information, contact CDBG Coordinator Sandra Warren at 347-4139 or [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: