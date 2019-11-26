Seven arrested in prostitution bust

SOUTH PORTLAND — More than a half dozen men were arrested Nov. 22 when police conducted a prostitution detail at a South Portland hotel. The operation was a joint investigation involving South Portland Police, Scarborough Police, Gorham Police, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department, the FBI, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office and the Maine Department of Corrections.

The following were charged with engaging a prostitute, a class D misdemeanor: Caleb Sayward, 37, of Poland; David Shapiro, 59, of Falmouth; Frederick Poulin, 71, of Cape Elizabeth; Leo Mailhot, 60, of Biddeford; Mohamed Hasson, 20, of Portland; Robert Nichols, 65, of Cape Elizabeth; and William Baker-Digiulio, 55, of Bowdoin.

Arrests

11/17 at 1:44 p.m. Jessica Thurber, 40, of South Portland, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of aggravated assault.

11/18 at 5:54 p.m. Robert Woods, 39, of South Portland, was arrested on Anthoine Street by Officer Jena Quadland on a charge of violating probation.

11/19 1:50 p.m. Julita Jackson, 35, of Lewiston, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Steven Connors on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and possession of stolen goods.

11/20 at 5:51 p.m. Angela Sordillo, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of forgery.

11/21 at 1:40 a.m. Bryan Gale, 36, of Biddeford, was arrested on Veterans Memorial Bridge Pathway by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

11/22 at 10:06 a.m. Mohamed Hussan, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Scott Corbett on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

11/22 at 10:06 a.m. David Shapiro, 59, of Falmouth, was arrested on Main Street by Officer David Stailing on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

11/22 at 10:06 a.m. Frederick Poulin, 71, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Scott Corbett on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

11/22 at 10:06 a.m. Caleb Sayward, 37, of Poland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Scott Corbett on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

11/22 at 10:06 a.m. William Baker-Digiulio, 55, of Bowdoin, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Scott Corbett on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

11/22 at 10:06 a.m. Robert Nichols, 65, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Erin Curry on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

11/22 at 10:06 a.m. Leo Mailhot, 60, of Biddeford, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Scott Corbett on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

11/22 at 9:03 p.m. Fawn Ramlal, 32, of Durham, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Eric Young on a warrant.

Summonses

11/16 at 9:49 a.m. Scott Michael Sprague, 53, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

11/18 at 3 p.m. Bridget Martin, 24, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

11/18 at 5:10 p.m. Norman Merrill, 57, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Burwell Avenue by Officer Jena Quadland on a charge of violating condition of release.

11/19 at 3:54 p.m. Alexandra Kennie, 20, Portland, was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/19 at 8:20 p.m. Raymond Kindigili, 29, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Townhouse Drive by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of violating condition of release.

11/20 at 9:56 a.m. Mark Emmons, 59, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Fire calls

11/19 at 2:42 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Cornell Street.

11/19 at 8:13 p.m. Service call on Preble Street.

11/20 at 1:30 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Boysenberry Drive.

11/20 at 12:19 p.m. Extrication or rescue on MacArthur Circle.

11/20 at 4:33 p.m. Motor vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Broadway.

11/20 at 10:55 p.m. False alarm or false call on Red Oak Drive.

11/21 at 12:47 a.m. Cover assignment/standby on Pillsbury Street.

11/21 at 12:51 a.m. Cover assignment/standby on Congress Street.

11/21 at 12:58 p.m. No incident found on arrival at dispatch address on Cottage Road.

11/21 at 1:23 p.m. Aircraft standby on Westbrook Street.

11/21 at 2:07 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Willard Street.

11/21 at 3:44 p.m. False alarm or false call on Main Street.

11/21 at 6:06 p.m. Unauthorized burning on South Kelsey Street.

11/21 at 6:23 p.m. Public service call on Carlisle Road.

11/22 at 7:43 a.m. Heat from defective/worn short circuit on Southborough Drive.

11/22 at 9:58 a.m. Gas leak on Ashbourne Court.

11/22 at 7:44 p.m. False alarm or false call on Westbrook Street.

11/24 at 1:15 p.m. Hazardous condition on High Street.

11/25 at 9:11 a.m. False alarm or false call on Gannett Drive.

11/25 at 11:06 a.m. Gas leak on A Street.

11/25 at 1:51 p.m. False alarm or false call on Lincoln Street.

11/25 at 2:51 p.m. Public service assistance on Running Hill Road.

11/25 at 3:13 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Running Hill Road.

11/25 at 4:26 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Mast Lane.

11/25 at 5:27 p.m. Public service assistance on Running Hill Road.

11/25 at 6:06 p.m. Gasoline or flammable liquid spill on Highland Avenue.

EMS

The South Portland Fire Department responded to 58 calls from Nov. 19-25.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: