BRUNSWICK — The University of New England scored the first four goals of the game, then had to quell a Bowdoin rally to secure a 5-2 men’s hockey win on Tuesday night.

Brett Mecrones and Brent Hill scored during the first period, and Chris Jones and Jeff Eppright during the second, as UNE (6-2) jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held off the Polar Bears in Brunswick.

Ethan Kimball and Max Ginsberg scored power-play goals 44 seconds apart for Bowdoin (1-3) to pull within 4-2 with 10 minutes to play.

Tyler Seltenreich’s empty-netter accounted for the final Nor’easters score.

Ben Churchfield had 18 saves for the Nor’easters, and Alex Zafonte 23 for Bowdoin.

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, SALEM STATE 3 (OT): Cody Braga had a goal and an assist for Southern Maine and the Huskies (2-5-1) tied the Vikings (1-4-1) at Gorham.

Derek Tillotson and Oskar Bjurstrom also scored for Southern Maine. Anthony D’Aloisio made 28 saves.

Derek Scoggins, Billy McGwin and Joe Smith all scored for Salem State.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 73, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 57: David Reynolds and Zavier Rucker scored 13 points each as the Polar Bears (2-2) used a 41-27 second half to pull away from the Nor’easters (4-2) at Brunswick.

Drew Gagnon and Taiga Kagitomi added 10 points apiece. Rucker also had eight rebounds.

Alex Kravchuk led UNE with 13 points. Avery DeBrito had 11.

UM-FARMINGTON 102, ST. JOSEPH’S 55: Terion Moss scored 35 points and Issac Witham had 14 points as the Beavers (2-2) used a 57-25 second half to pull away from the Monks (2-3) at Farmington.

Amir Moss added 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Jack Casale paced St. Joseph’s with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

BATES 71, SOUTHERN MAINE 68: Jeff Spellman and Kody Greenhalgh scored 16 points apiece as the Bobcats (2-1) jumped out to a 35-25 halftime lead and held off a late rally by the Huskies (3-3) at Gorham.

Southern Maine, led by Jacobe Thomas with 34 points, went on a 14-2 run in the last five minutes to bring the game to 69-68 with four seconds remaining.

Cameron Wood helped with 14 points and seven rebounds.

(3) MICHIGAN ST. 93, GEORGIA 85: Cassius Winston had 28 points and eight assists, and No. 3 Michigan State beat Georgia 93-85 at the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Michigan State (4-2) built a 28-point lead early in the second half before Anthony Edwards got rolling for the Bulldogs (3-2), scoring 33 of his 37 points in the second half to pull Georgia within 75-73. Michigan State gathered itself, stretching the lead back to nine before hitting four straight free throws in the final 34 seconds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UMAINE: Lexi Mittelstadt, the 5 f0ot, 8-inch star guard from Mt. Blue High School, is one of five recruits who committed to the University of Maine women’s basketball program.

Mittelstadt was a three-year captain who led the KVAC in scoring and assists her junior year.

Olivia Rockwood, a 5-5 guard from Windsor, Vermont, and 6-2 forward Katie White from LaPlata, Maryland, join Mittelstadt. The Black Bears also received commitments from two Spanish players, 5-7 guard Alba Orois and 6-foot forward Lara Sanchez.

COLBY 79, THOMAS 41: Keagan Dunbar scored 15 points, Alisha Aube and Brooke Guiffre added 14 apiece and the Mules (2-2) jumped out to a 22-3 first-quarter lead in a win over the Terriers (0-5) at Waterville.

Ainsley Burns added 11 points with four rebounds.

Addie Brinkman had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Thomas.

SOUTHERN MAINE 62, BATES 49: Victoria Harris had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Kristen Curley 19 points for the Huskies (4-3) in a nonconference win over the Bobcats (2-3) in Gorham.

Curley scored six of her points during the second period as Southern Maine expanded a six-point lead to 35-19 at the half.

Meghan Graff’s 11 points led the Bobcats.

ST. JOSEPH’S 80, UM-FARMINGTON 60: Cassandra Stapelfeld scored 20 points, Alyson Fillion and Jane Howe added 16 apiece and the Monks (3-2) used a 24-11 fourth quarter to pull away from the Beavers (2-3) at Farmington.

Bri Jordan added 12 points and six rebounds.

Alex Bessey led UMF with 11 points. Page Brown and McKenna Brodeur added 10 each.

BOWDOIN 72, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 46: Samantha Roy had 14 points and four steals, Moira Train and Maddie Hasson added 12 points apiece and the Polar Bears (5-0) handled the Nor’easters (5-2) at Brunswick.

Sela Kay added 11 points and three assists while Hasson also had six rebounds.

Abby Cavallaro scored 17 points for UNE.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Cindy Giandomenico scored two goals as the Mules (5-0) shut out Southern Maine (3-5) in Waterville.

Hailey Rohall, Izzy Tegtmeyer and Lexi Cafiero also scored for Colby.

Colby goaltenders Cierra San Roman and Nina Prunster combined for 20 saves. Alexa Henriksen had 34 saves for the Huskies.

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 5, SALEM STATE 0: Tatum Geitl scored two goals, Meghan Hamilton had a goal and an assist and Marykate Drinkwater added two assists as the Nor’Easters (5-0-1) cruised past the Vikings (2-5-1) at Salem, Massachusetts.

Jessie Scott and Jessica Tolzman also scored. Julia Benjamin made 19 saves.

