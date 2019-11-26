Kobe D. Lauzier, 19, of Windham was summonsed Nov. 18 on a charge of operating without a license.

Zachary F. Mercier, 31, of Bridgton was arrested Nov. 20 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and failure to stop for officer.

Steven M. Huntington, 50, of Windham was summonsed Nov. 22 on a charge of motor vehicle dealer failing to maintain/provide employee records.

Nicholas W. Palmer, 36, of Otisfield was summonsed Nov. 24 on charges of operating without a license and failure to register motor vehicle for more than 150 days.

