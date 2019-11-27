OTTAWA — Zdeno Chara broke a tie midway through the third period in the Boston Bruins’ 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

Brad Marchand also scored and Tuukka Rask made 33 saves. The Bruins have won five straight and 10 in a row against the Senators. Boston has points in nine straight games.

UP NEXT WHO: Rangers at Bruins WHEN: 1 p.m. Friday TELEVISION: NBC

Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa, and Anders Nilsson stopped 19 shots. The Senators had won five in a row at home.

Marchand tied it at 5:15 of the third with his 18th goal and Chara gave the Bruins the lead at 8:45.

Chabot scored 41 seconds into the third.

Ottawa has lost back-to-back games after winning three straight.

NOTES: Charlie Coyle and Chris Wagner will have plenty to be thankful for this week.

Both forwards signed extensions with the Bruins ahead of their game in Ottawa. Wagner, a Walpole, Massachusetts, native, signed for three seasons with an annual average of $1.35 million, while Coyle, from Weymouth, Massachusetts, signed for six years and $5.25 million per year.

Wagner, 28, signed with the Bruins as a free agent before last season after spending his entire career previous in Anaheim, and Coyle was acquired at the trade deadline last season from Minnesota for Ryan Donato.

“They understand the pressures of playing with the Bruins and they’re really good teammates,” said Bruins GM Don Sweeney. “For us it was a really good fit.”

The 27-year-old Coyle has emerged as one of the Bruins’ key pieces, centering the third line most of the time but with the ability to slide up and play wing on the second line when called upon. Wagner has served primarily on the fourth line and has formed chemistry with his regular linemates Joakim Nordstrom and Sean Kuraly. He’s also established himself as one of their leading penalty killers.

“When I first met the team, I could tell right there (I wanted to be here),” said Coyle on Wednesday. “I started to get a glimpse of what they were all about and how close they were. That was something I wanted to be a part of.”

Coyle and Wagner played together with the South Shore Kings in juniors, where Wagner ended up the leading scorer in their season together. Coyle was drafted in the first round before spending time at Boston University, and Wagner was a fifth-round draft pick ahead of his collegiate career at Colgate.

Coyle has five goals and nine assists this season, his first full year with the Bruins, and was tied for the team lead with nine playoff goals. Wagner reached a career high with 12 goals and seven assists last season. This year, he’s posted a goal and five assists in 23 games while leading the team with 65 hits.

The Bruins still have some pending free agents to deal with, notably Torey Krug as their biggest unrestricted free agent coming up, with Matt Grzelcyk and Jake DeBrusk as restricted free agents after this season.

Sweeney said he’d provide an update on the other upcoming free agents when he had one.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous