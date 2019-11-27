CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Mamadi Diakite scored 15 points and Jay Huff had 13 as No. 7 Virginia beat Maine 46-26 on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers (7-0) played without starting guard Braxton Key, their second-leading scorer and top rebounder, after the school said he had wrist surgery and will be sidelined indefinitely. They also were without Kody Stattmann, another starter, who missed his fourth consecutive game with an undisclosed illness.

Maine (2-4) kept it close for much of the game, more because Virginia had trouble scoring than anything else.

Vilgot Larsson led the Black Bears with nine points. They finished 8 for 43 from the field (18.6 percent) and had 21 turnovers that led to 20 Cavaliers points.

Virginia held Maine scoreless for nearly six minutes and used a 9-0 run to open a 24-10 lead late in the first half. It was 24-14 at the break, and eight consecutive points early in the second half opened the margin to 35-19 as Coach Tony Bennett went deeper into his bench seeking combinations the Cavaliers will need going forward.

The Cavaliers have held 6 of 7 opponents this season under 50 points.

(3) MICHIGAN STATE 75, UCLA 62: Cassius Winston scored 20 points, Xavier Tillman had 14 and the Spartans (5-2) topped the Bruins (5-3) in the Maui Invitational fifth-place game at Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Spartans opened the tournament with a loss to Virginia Tech, but bounced back with consecutive solid performances.

Winston had a second straight strong performance after struggling in the opener and Michigan State used an 18-2 advantage in fast break points to close its Maui trip with a flourish.

(6) NORTH CAROLINA 76, ALABAMA 67: Garrison Brooks scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half and the Tar Heels (5-0) overwhelmed the Crimson Tide (2-3) Alabama on the glass to win in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Freshman big man Armando Bacot had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who entered the game as the nation’s No. 1 team in rebounding margin. They certainly won’t hurt that average with this performance: The Tar Heels nearly doubled the Crimson Tide to finish with a 60-31 edge on the glass, including pulling down 23 offensive rebounds that led to 23 second-chance points.

The Tar Heels didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, finishing at roughly 40.8 percent. And freshman point guard Cole Anthony didn’t have a huge offensive game. He finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists – including a perfect alley-oop inbounds pass that Brooks hammered down with 3:23 left as the Tar Heels remained in control down the stretch.

John Petty Jr. scored 23 points with seven 3-pointers for the Crimson Tide, though 15 points and five of those 3s came in the first half. Preseason all-Southeastern Conference pick Kira Lewis Jr. added 20 points, but Alabama shot just 38 percent for the game.

Leaky Black finished with career highs of nine points and nine rebounds for the Tar Heels, who also got 12 points from senior Brandon Robinson in his season debut. Robinson had been sidelined since he sprained an ankle during an exhibition game.

