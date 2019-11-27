PORTLAND — Sadie Carnes scored the game winner less than a minute into overtime to lift Yarmouth/Freeport to a 1-0 victory over Portland/Deering in girls high school hockey at Troubh Ice Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

Playing to a scoreless tie after three periods of play where Portland/Deering outshot the visitors, 23-12, the game’s only score came 59 seconds into the extra frame after Carnes picked up a rebound off an Emma Moll shot for the clincher.

“It was a little chaotic, but after Emma shot, I saw the puck and put a stick on it,” the freshman said. “It was an awkward angle, but somehow got in. It feels great to get our first win.”

Yarmouth/Freeport evened its record at 1-1 following a 2-1 loss to Winslow/Cony on Saturday to open the season. Portland/Deering is also 1-1 after an 8-1 victory over Brunswick to start the year.

Moll won the face off and garnered possession of the puck before putting a shot on net to set up the score.

“Emma Moll played a good game today switching to center with our starter not here,” Yarmouth/Freeport coach Dave Intraversato said. “She won a lot of face offs for us and the one at the end was beautiful. We were just talking in the locker room that it’s ok to go to boards with our face offs.”

Playing with a short bench, Intraversato was happy with the way his team responded and to get that first win under their belt.

“We do a lot of skating in practice and I thought we had some wheels in the second period, more than they did,” the first-year coach said. “We had a short bench so our plan was to tuck and run and get them tired so they can play to our level. We kept zero on the board and the goalie came up big. Nice to have a win, they have some good players over there.”

“We’ve done a lot of skating in practice so far and I think it’s paid off, especially with a smaller team this year,” Carnes said. “We have learned how to work together and it’s starting to show.”

The goalie Intraversato was referring to was junior Allie Perotta, who turned in a 23-save performance between the pipes.

“There was one glove save she had in the second period that was phenomenal I thought with the angle the girl had,” Intraversato said. “She made some great saves and our three-D played awesome. We only played with three which was tough, but they came through and played solid for us.”

“Our defense came up big today,” Perotta said. “They were playing a lot of minutes out there today and they were ready for the challenge.”

Perotta came up with some big saves in the second period. First, she turned away Portland/Deering’s Caroline Lerch on a breakaway and then minutes later, she snagged a Lucy Howe shot for the glove save. Perotta also stopped Lerch with less than four ticks on the clock in the second period to preserve the shutout.

The defense of Paige Rinaldi, Sophie Newberg and Chloe White helped keep the shutout and notch the team’s first win.

“It’s great to get the win, we’ll now focus on the next one,” Perrotta said.

“We have Thanksgiving tomorrow and back at it on Friday before we play Edward Little on Saturday,” Intraversato said.

Yarmouth/Freeport hosts Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at the Travis Roy Ice Arena in Yarmouth on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. They then travel to the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn for a game with St. Dominic Academy/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester on Wednesday, also at 5:30 p.m.

Anna Gannon had 15 saves in net for Portland/Deering.

