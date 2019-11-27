MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man’s quest to find his wedding ring on a 4,000-foot snow-covered mountain in New Hampshire has been completed by a couple of hikers — and a metal detector.
WMUR-TV reports Bill Giguere, of Massachusetts, recently lost the gold band on Mount Hancock. Giguere, who had been wearing it for three years, put out a plea to a hiking group for help.
Tom Gately saw the post but had doubts about finding the ring along the 10-mile loop trail Giguere hiked.
Giguere said the most likely spot was at a lookout where he changed gloves.
Gately and fellow hiker Brendan Cheever set out with a metal detector.
Cheever says that “it beeped and he’s, like, ‘I think I found it,’ and everybody’s, like, ‘What?’ and he just started scratching in the snow. There it was!”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Dick Polman: ‘Presidents are not Kings’ are court ruling to be thankful for
-
Business
Lin-Manuel Miranda encourages shopping small and local
-
Nation & World
In Florida and elsewhere, Republicans face pressure over climate change
-
Nation & World
Hikers answer plea to find wedding ring lost on 4,000-foot mountaintop
-
The Forecaster
‘Shamelessly old-fashioned’: Bath, Brunswick harken back to days of Yuletide yore
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.