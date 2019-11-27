Island Treasure Toys owners Anita and Jim Demotropolus have announced the sale of the business to Paul and Emily Drapp. The Demotropoluses have owned Island Treasure, with locations in Bath, Freeport and Yarmouth, for 18 years.

“Jim and I are thrilled to pass the torch to Paul and Emily and couldn’t have asked for a better match,” the Demotropolus said in a news release. “They are excited to take over what we have built and make it their own. I know all of our customers will be in great hands with Paul and Emily, and we are excited to watch Island Treasure Toys grow. We have been fortunate to serve our customers and communities for eighteen years and thank them for their loyal support and patronage,”

The Drappises, bring over 30 years of combined retail experience to Island Treasure Toys. They met while working at online retailer Wayfair, where Paul led customer service and sales and Emily headed up marketing.

“We have enjoyed shopping at Island Treasure with our boys for years, and we couldn’t be more excited to participate in the Maine community in this new way,” Emily Drappis said in the release. “Within the first few weeks of our ownership, we have met so many wonderful people in Yarmouth, Freeport and Bath and already feel how much more rewarding it is to help customers face-to-face, selecting a perfect gift and seeing the joy that a toy can bring first hand.”

“We’ll work hard to offer our customers an exceptional experience at Island Treasure Toys, as Anita and Jim have done for the past 18 years. Expert and friendly help, free gift wrapping and an amazing assortment of toys and gifts will continue to be the cornerstone of Island Treasure Toys,” said Paul.

Founded in 2001 by Anita and Jim Demotropolus, Island Treasure Toys started in their home on Littlejohn Island. The stores are focused on creative play, with selections of brands like LEGO, Melissa and Doug and Playmobil. The Yarmouth and Bath stores also feature a selection of gifts.

