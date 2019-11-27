PORTLAND — The city Land Bank Commission has launched the Community Engagement Fund to increase

awareness of commission activities, encourage community partners to assist with stewardship and increase engagement with neighborhood partners.

“The fund was designed and developed to elevate public awareness around open space preservation and ecosystem benefits,” said Andrew Butcher, Land Bank treasurer. “Funds can be used to conduct stewardship, maintenance and upkeep of Land Bank properties as well as facilitate environmental awareness and public engagement.”

Starting in the winter of 2019 The Land Bank will award grants of between $250 to $2,500 quarterly; applications will be reviewed on a rolling monthly basis.

For more information, visit portlandmaine.gov/347/Land-Bank-Commission.

