I am surprised, confused and indignant that the Forecaster continues to allow John Balentine to spout his conservative editorials. His latest diatribe against socialism (“Now more than ever, socialism’s evils need to be unveiled,” Nov. 13) is both simplistic and inaccurate in his examination of the nature of socialism. Balentine states that socialistic policies “choke the life out of the economy and saps personal freedom.” He maintains, that according to former Maine Congressman Bruce Poliquin, who was interviewed recently on WGAN, that it would take 80-90% of wages paid in taxes to support the “freebies” given to the people. Balentine denigrates the “socialist stars” Sanders and Warren for their calls for universal health care and free college tuition.

If you wish to criticize these presidential candidates, I suggest you come up with valid facts rather than drivel.

Petros Panagakos

Portland, Maine

