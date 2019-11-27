In New York City in June 1994, ACT UP organized a counterprotest dedicated exclusively to AIDS in order to challenge the indifferent frivolity of the 25th anniversary of Stonewall and Gay Games IV.

Last year’s Stonewall 50 NYC World Pride celebration continued a pattern of ignoring the epidemic by not including HIV/AIDS in the programming and glossing over how the response to the epidemic more closely aligned with the original 1969 uprising than World Pride ever could. This lack of broad, public recognition of the connection between Stonewall and HIV/AIDS activism is not only a missed opportunity, but also a frustrating national reality.

AIDS is not over. Maine could be the first state to get to zero, but to do that we need you to ACT UP again like it is 1994. You can start by joining Pride Portland!’s HIV Advisory Board in the tradition of Stonewall to light a candle at the World AIDS Day Vigil on Sunday at Congress Square Park in Portland from 5:15 to 6 p.m. Please contact [email protected] for more information.

Ren Morrill

co-chair, HIV Advisory Board, Pride Portland!

Westbrook

