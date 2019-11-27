As a doctor of humane letters at the University of Southern Maine, I wish to extol USM President Glenn Cummings for his leadership in the quest to transition our school’s acronym from USM to UMP. The president senses that the central placement of the M has kept hundreds from enrolling.

In his advocacy, he should point out that we’re already a third of the way there: We have the U right where we want it. All we have to work on now is the P and the M.

Dr. Cummings clearly realizes that branding is everything. If he can just stickhandle this acronym through the Legislature, UMP may well be remembered as President Cummings’ educational legacy.

Phil Hoose

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: