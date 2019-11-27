As a doctor of humane letters at the University of Southern Maine, I wish to extol USM President Glenn Cummings for his leadership in the quest to transition our school’s acronym from USM to UMP. The president senses that the central placement of the M has kept hundreds from enrolling.
In his advocacy, he should point out that we’re already a third of the way there: We have the U right where we want it. All we have to work on now is the P and the M.
Dr. Cummings clearly realizes that branding is everything. If he can just stickhandle this acronym through the Legislature, UMP may well be remembered as President Cummings’ educational legacy.
Phil Hoose
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Brunswick group for single seniors aims to break isolation
-
Times Record
Bath trio bakes up new business
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Nov. 27-Dec. 4
-
American Journal
New director wants library to be community ‘anchor’
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Nov. 27-Dec. 4
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.