Re: “Store’s apparel rekindles team name controversy in Scarborough, 20 years after change” (Nov. 25):

Having just read Staff Writer Kelley Bouchard’s article about the controversy surrounding the Redskins shirts being sold by Flaherty’s Family Farm store, I need to comment on something that will perhaps enlighten other people who may not comprehend their privilege in supporting this.

To show just one example, I only need to quote Bruce Bell, Scarborough High School Class of 1959: “It was never negative. It was always something you were proud of.”

You were proud of your team, the brotherhood you felt, your wins, your gains – not the team name. You should understand that it wasn’t negative to non-Indigenous people – but to the people who were and still are stereotyped, it is always negative.

Vicki Friedman

Portland

