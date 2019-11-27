Re: “Store’s apparel rekindles team name controversy in Scarborough, 20 years after change” (Nov. 25):
Having just read Staff Writer Kelley Bouchard’s article about the controversy surrounding the Redskins shirts being sold by Flaherty’s Family Farm store, I need to comment on something that will perhaps enlighten other people who may not comprehend their privilege in supporting this.
To show just one example, I only need to quote Bruce Bell, Scarborough High School Class of 1959: “It was never negative. It was always something you were proud of.”
You were proud of your team, the brotherhood you felt, your wins, your gains – not the team name. You should understand that it wasn’t negative to non-Indigenous people – but to the people who were and still are stereotyped, it is always negative.
Vicki Friedman
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Brunswick group for single seniors aims to break isolation
-
Times Record
Bath trio bakes up new business
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Nov. 27-Dec. 4
-
American Journal
New director wants library to be community ‘anchor’
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Nov. 27-Dec. 4
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.