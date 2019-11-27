FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – After hearing Bill Belichick speak on Wednesday, it’s clear that the Patriots’ coach thinks DeAndre Hopkins is one of the best receivers in the NFL.

New England faces Hopkins and the Houston Texans on Sunday, and Belichick has been wowed by the 27-year-old receiver’s performance – 81 receptions, 839 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

“I think he defines NFL receiver,” Belichick said. “If you’re going to put ‘NFL receiver’ in the dictionary, put his picture next to it. He gets open and catches the ball. Doesn’t matter what the route is. Doesn’t matter what the coverage is. Doesn’t matter where the ball is thrown or what the situation is… He’s very, very productive. And he has such a variety of skills and routes. He can really do it all.”

A three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Hopkins has had success in the NFL since his 2013 rookie season. Heading into this week, he’s second in the NFL in receptions and tied for seventh in the league in receiving touchdowns.

In five career games against the Patriots, Hopkins has 24 receptions for 339 yards. Last year, in Week 1, Hopkins had eight catches for 78 yards against the Pats. It would make sense to see the Patriots match up their All-Pro cornerback, Stephon Gilmore, with Hopkins. Gilmore, however, was absent from Patriots practice on Wednesday.

LIONS: It’s not clear who will be taking snaps for Detroit against the Bears on Thursday. Starter Matthew Stafford – who hadn’t missed a game since the 2010 season – will be sidelined a fourth straight game with back and hip problems. Backup Jeff Driskel has been decent at times, but now he’s dealing with a hamstring injury. So it’s possible the Lions will turn to David Blough, a rookie quarterback who has never played in an NFL game.

Stafford was ruled out for Thursday’s game, and Driskel was listed as questionable Wednesday. Coach Matt Patricia said the team has tried to keep Blough prepared.

“We’ve put him in certain situations. We have different team periods throughout practice normally when we’re out there,” Patricia said. “We like to take those different kind of chances during the week to mix up some of the huddles, and who is out there and who is not. We do it really at all positions, and certainly, Blough is one of those guys that it’s important for us to do that with, too.”

This isn’t an ideal way for the Lions (3-7-1) to enter their annual Thanksgiving showcase, but it’s an accurate portrayal of where the franchise is right now. Detroit has lost seven of its last eight games and is coming off an abysmal defeat at weak Washington last weekend. Patricia appears headed to a second consecutive losing season since taking over as coach — a loss to the Bears would assure that.

TITANS: Tennessee placed three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker on injured reserve for a second straight season.

Walker had missed the past four games and played only five snaps Oct. 20 in a win over the Chargers after aggravating the right ankle he broke in the 2018 season opener. That injury cost him the 2018 season. Walker talked to reporters last week that a key to his return would be how his ankle handled practice.

The tight end had 21 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns in seven games played.

BRONCOS: Denver is upping quarterback Drew Lock’s snaps at practice in preparation for his possible debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that the second-round pick from Missouri who has been on IR all season will take 75 percent of the snaps, with Brandon Allen taking the rest. Fangio didn’t say when he’d make up his mind.

The Broncos (3-8) turned to Allen when Joe Flacco (neck) went on IR at midseason. He won his first start against Cleveland but has lost at Minnesota and Buffalo, where he threw for just 84 yards in a 20-3 loss Sunday.

That poor performance ignited speculation that Lock would finally get his chance despite having practiced only seven times.

PANTHERS: Carolina placed starting defensive tackle Dontari Poe (quadriceps) and offensive lineman Greg Van Roten (foot) on injured reserve.

