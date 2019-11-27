BUFFALO, N.Y. — Calgary Flames Coach Bill Peters is now being accused of punching and kicking players while he was in Carolina, adding to an allegation that he directed racist slurs at a Nigerian-born player in the minors 10 years ago.

Hurricanes Coach Rod Brind’Amour on Wednesday said “for sure that happened” in backing a former player’s complaints of Peters physically going after his own players behind the bench during his four seasons in Carolina.

Brind’Amour’s comments increase the scrutiny on Peters, whose future in Calgary remains in question.

Peters has not commented or been with his team over the past two days while the NHL and the team investigate allegations made by Akim Aliu, who said Peters “dropped the N bomb several times” because he didn’t like the player’s choice of music. The alleged confrontation happened during the 2009-10 season while the two were with the Chicago Blackhawks’ minor league affiliate in Rockford, Illinois.

Peters traveled with the team to Buffalo on Tuesday, a day after Aliu posted his allegations on Twitter. But Peters’ whereabouts were unknown with the Flames only saying he won’t be behind the bench for Calgary’s game at Buffalo on Wednesday night. Associate coach Geoff Ward will serve as coach.

Brind’Amour, who was an assistant on Peters’ staff, said he was proud of the way players and support staff handled what happened by immediately bringing their concerns to team officials.

“Management handled it directly and never heard of it again and never saw anything else after that,” said Brind’Amour, who spoke to reporters in New York before the Hurricanes game against the Rangers. “So it was definitely dealt with, in my opinion, correctly. … We’ve definitely moved past that.”

Brind’Amour took over as coach after Peters opted out of his contract following the 2017-18 season. Peters was then immediately hired by the Flames, where he led the team to a 50-win season and a Pacific Division title in his first year.

Flames GM Brad Treliving is overseeing the investigation into Peters, and on Tuesday said he’s spoken to the coach and Aliu plus many others. Treliving was not made available for comment Wednesday.

SABRES: Buffalo’s list of injuries continues to grow, with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin out indefinitely with a concussion.

The play-making defenseman was hurt when he was elbowed in the face by Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak in Buffalo’s 5-2 loss on Monday. Cernak wasn’t penalized for the hit but has since been issued a two-game suspension by the NHL.

With Dahlin’s addition, the Sabres have five regulars on the injured list.

