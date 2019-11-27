NEW HIRES

Elizabeth Turner joined Skinner Auctioneers and Appraisers as regional director for Maine and New England.

Turner is a graduate gemologist and brings more than 10 years of experience in appraising fine jewelry.

James Cassida joined Tetra Tech in Portland as senior program director, energy and natural resources.

Cassida spent the past three decades as a director and project manager specializing in regulatory permitting. He brings extensive management experience within the power delivery and renewables industry and has a documented record of guiding projects through design and development, permitting, construction and operation.

Maine Behavioral Healthcare hired Erika North Ph.D. as an outpatient psychologist at its center for autism and developmental disorders.

North, of Kittery, previously served as a supervisor for the psychology doctoral program at the University of Massachusetts. In 2016, she joined Maine Medical Partners in its developmental-behavioral pediatrics department.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Dennis Damon was appointed to the board of directors of the Maine Port Authority.

Damon, of Trenton, is a fourth-generation commercial fisherman and former teacher, coach and business owner. He served as a Hancock County commissioner from 1992 to 2002 and represented District 28 in the Maine Senate from 2002 to 2010, chairing both the Joint Committee on Marine Resources and the Joint Committee on Transportation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: