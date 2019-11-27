SANFORD – Lucille B. Manchester, 82, of Sanford passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Lodges Center in Springvale.

Being a lifelong resident of Maine, she loved lighthouses. She was fond of cats and birds, especially cardinals. She would keep feeders in her yard for them and squirrels. She also enjoyed doing craft projects.

Lucille was a member of the Sanford Chapter of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and for a time taught Sunday school.

She was predeceased by her parents, and her husband, Donald Manchester, who passed in 2011.

Survivors include two sons, Paul Gilson and his wife, Sheryl, of Waterboro and Thomas Gilson of Massachusetts, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, at 1:00 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 23 Westview Dr., Sanford. Burial to be held at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Springvale.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

