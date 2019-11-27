PORTLAND – Reola Cyr Conley passed away on November 25, 2019. She was born on Dec 28, 1930, in Madawaska, ME, the daughter of I.L and Corine Cyr. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1949, and from the Forsyth School for Dental Hygiene in 1951. She worked for several years before marrying Richard “Sonny” Conley in 1954, then returned to work off and on until her retirement. She was proud of her Acadian roots and Catholic upbringing, and passed her strong beliefs down to her family through stories and childhood songs. Right to the end, she enjoyed speaking French with friends.

Reola loved her family and music. Her greatest pride was in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had an equal and special relationship with each of her grandchildren. Her eyes would light up and her smile broaden whenever she spent time with them. She especially loved large family gatherings.

Reola loved music and dancing. When she was young, she and Sonny would jitterbug in dance halls, and later, in our own living room as she taught us kids how to dance. She always had music playing in her kitchen. From Country to Classical to Irish Folk Songs, her broad tastes shaped the music she would play that day. She had a remarkable collection of over 200 CDs, which she enjoyed sorting and re-sorting with her children and grandchildren.

In later life, Reola indulged in travel with family and friends. She and Sonny wintered over ten years at their much loved condo in Deerfield Beach, FL. They took many cruises, flew to Europe and drove to visit family in New Jersey. At the age of 70, she traveled by bus across the United States.

She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Richard (Sonny) Conley, her brothers Bertrand and Lloyd Cyr, her sister Luella Searles, her son James, her grandson Patrick Conley and her son-in-law Paul LaVangie. Surviving are her two brothers Ronald and Kenneth Cyr; her brother-in-law Charles Goddard; her five children, Cathleen Aceto and her husband Rocco, Karen Coates and her husband Lee, Diane LaVangie, Robert and Stephen Conley; her eleven grandchildren, Joseph and Daniel Aceto, Kristina Cirilli; Nicole and Jane Coates; Meaghan Fullman; Tucker, Sayler and Sully Conley; Ryan and Griffin Conley.

The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Marino and the amazing staff at Clark’s Terrace, Park Danforth who cared for her over 5 years. We would also like to thank the caring staff at The Cedars who provided a smooth end of life transition.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours 4-7 pm on Friday Nov. 29, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday Nov 30, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 492 Ocean Ave, Portland. Burial following the service will be in Calvary Cemetary, South Portland. To view Reola’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.jonesrichndbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

The Maine Children’s Cancer Program

10 Campus Drive Unit 107

Scarborough, ME 04074

or to

The Park Danforth,

Clark’s Terrace

777 Stevens Avenue

Portland, ME 04103

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous