Recognition

Dead River Company is the first Maine-based company to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor with its Gold Medallion award, an honor from the department’s HIRE Vets program, part of the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017.

The Rotary Club of Yarmouth, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Petrich, Bulgaria, has completed fundraising for a Neonatal Care and Maternity Ward located in Petrich. Rotary International released over $71,000 to be used for equipment, supplies and training, which will allow for local diagnosis and treatment, rather than costly travel to the capital, Sofia. Fundraising was spearheaded by six clubs in District 7780 and several other countries.

The American Institute of Architects New England Regional Council awarded Scott Simons Architects with the 2019 AIA New England Emerging Professional Friendly Firm Award. The award recognizes firms that promote the advancement of emerging professionals in the field.

Infinity Federal Credit Union was recognized at The Small Business Administration Lender Awards ceremony earlier this month as the leading credit union lender for a second consecutive year. During fiscal year 2019, IFCU approved 17 loans totaling over $1 million in Maine.

Granted

At the Maine launch of its Neighborhood Champions program, Bank of America awarded a $50,000 grant to Junior Achievement of Maine, the state’s inaugural Neighborhood Champion, a new initiative that supports the role strong nonprofit leaders play in advancing economic mobility.

Friends of Deering Oaks announced that Norway Savings Bank donated $5,000 for its effort to install a sculpture honoring a great black hawk that traveled thousands of miles last year to settle in Deering Oaks Park in Portland. The hawk survived for several months in Maine before succumbing to frostbite.

The Opportunity Alliance received a $5,000 grant from the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation and USI Insurance Services. The grant will be used to increase access and affordability to healthy local food for low-income families in Cumberland County.

Avesta Housing recently announced the creation of The Silver Hearth Fund with help from a gift of $150,000 from Bangor Savings Bank. Over three years, the funds will help create new housing for seniors and provide services like meals, transportation and upgrade housing.

United Way of Greater Portland’s individual giving groups, Brick & Beam Society and Women United, hosted community gatherings this October and announced their 2020 fiscal year investments. Together, the membership-based organizations will invest over $280,000 in support of two generational strategies for single mothers and their children, STEAM and literacy development for children in Greater Portland.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Portland-based Evergreen Credit Union announced the hiring of Cassandra Mooers as mortgage loan originator and Julia Leighton as membership development associate.

Verrill attorney Elizabeth Connellan Smith was recently elected secretary of the National Workers’ Compensation Defense Network, which includes a network of law firms from 45 states.

Samantha Dunn, D.O., has joined Maine Medical Partners – Pediatric Specialty Care, after earning her medical degree at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford.

