The Westbrook Police Department, in partnership with the Westbrook Food Pantry and Shaw’s at Westbrook Crossing, distributed Thanksgiving meals to 57 families in the city Wednesday. The 2nd annual fundraiser – Give A Cop The Bird – began last weekend with police asking residents to donate turkeys, cash or checks made out to the Westbrook Food Pantry. More than $2,500 was donated, along with 102 turkeys and several hundred pounds of other groceries.

