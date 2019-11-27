BASKETBALL

Rookie Tacko Fall is out for a week or two after suffering a bone bruise on his right knee Monday, but the Maine Red Claws didn’t need their 7-foot-5 rookie Wednesday night.

Tremont Waters scored 33 points, 21 in the first half, as the Maine Red Claws set a franchise record for points in beating the Greensboro Swarm 155-131 at the Fieldhouse at Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Red Claws’ points record had been 148, set in this season’s opener against Delaware.

The Red Claws (6-1) led by 26 at halftime.

Wayne Blackshear added 20 points for Maine, and Trey Davis tossed in 18, going 7 of 9 from the field.

Fall, who is averaging 15 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, will be re-assessed in 1 to 2 weeks.

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Sadie Carnes scored the game’s only goal off a rebound of a shot from Emma Moll 59 seconds into the overtime period to give Yarmouth/Freeport (1-1) a win over host Portland/Deering (0-2).

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: NASCAR has fined three car owners $50,000 each and penalized their teams for manipulating the season-ending Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in an alleged scheme to collect a higher bonus payout.

Jay Robinson (Premium Motorsports), Rick Ware (Rick Ware Racing) and TJ Puchyr (Spire Motorsports) were fined. Each team penalized had cars fall out of the race, apparently to ensure that Premium’s No. 27 car advanced and finished with the most points for the season among unchartered teams. That would ensure the largest bonus, with the difference from first to second for unchartered teams at about $175,000.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said four teams were docked 50 points from the 2019 team owner standings

The No. 15 of Joe Nemechek (Premium), the No. 77 of Reed Sorenson (Spire) and the No. 52 of Josh Bilicki (Rick Ware Racing) all retired from the Nov. 17 race with mechanical trouble within a 15-lap span late in the race. Among the uncharted teams, it led to a one-point margin in the standings for the No. 27 driven to a 35th-place finish by Ross Chastain (Premium).

The penalties mean the No. 96 of Gaunt Brothers Racing is the top uncharted team finisher for the season.

NASCAR also said competition directors Scott Eggleston (Premium) and Kenneth Evans (Rick Ware) had been suspended indefinitely and fined $25,000.

DOPING

RUSSIA: UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin visited Russian president Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg after the World Anti-Doping Agency confirmed that Russia will be allowed to host European Championship soccer games.

WADA’s compliance review committee has proposed banning Russia from hosting “major events” as part of a package of sanctions for Russia over alleged tampering with doping records. WADA’s executive board will vote on the recommendation Dec. 9.

However, the four European Championship games and the 2021 Champions League final, also in St. Petersburg, aren’t covered.

SOCCER

GERMANY: Jurgen Klinsmann is back in coaching for the first time since he was fired by the United States in 2016.

Klinsmann took charge of Hertha Berlin after Ante Covic parted company with the team, which is 15th in the Bundesliga.

Klinsmann is taking over until the end of the season, Hertha said, providing no detail of any long-term strategy.

Covic had been with Hertha continuously since 2003, first as a player and then in a series of coaching roles. He took over as coach in May when Pal Dardai left but recent performances have been disappointing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »