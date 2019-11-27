ST. ALBANS — A couple accused of torching a vehicle to collect insurance money has been charged with arson, conspiracy to commit arson, insurance fraud and filing a false public alarm.
On Sept. 29, Ann Hicks, 51, and Thomas Carlton, 54, both of Palmyra, are alleged by authorities to have set fire to their vehicle on Pond Road. They were arrested on Tuesday, according to a news release from Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.
The couple is being held at Somerset County Jail in East Madison.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Safeguarding the seas, 1 protected area at a time
-
Varsity Maine
Started in 1911, Thanksgiving football rivalry remains ‘big time’
-
Nation & World
Lawsuit against prominent white supremacists heads to trial
-
Politics
Bill tackling robocalls likely bound for quick passage in the House
-
Health
Benefits of stem cell heart therapy may have nothing to do with stem cells, study suggests