PORTLAND — Maine Preservation has named three historic preservation projects in the city among the winners of a 2019 Honor Award.

The award celebrates outstanding examples of historic preservation and revitalization statewide and recognizing the owners, professionals, preservationists and partners who make them possible.

Award winners in Portland are the Jose Block, 80 Exchange St.; Butler School & Payson House; and t he Sawyer Building, at the corner of Exchange and Fore streets

Constructed after the great fire of 1866, the Jose Block, is well known locally, in part for a large tromp l’oeil mural on its southern elevation adjoining Tommy’s Park. In 2018, the Jose Block was bought by developers Jim Brady and Stev Parker, who, restored and rehabilitated both the interior and exterior of the building. The Butler School and the Payson House, originally a private home, date back to the 1870s. The Payson House was converted into a hospital in the early 20th century, and both buildings were converted into apartments in the early 1970s. Avesta purchased them in 2011 for affordable, senior housing. The recognizable Sawyer Building in the heart of the Old Port was restored by owner, H.H. Sawyer Realty, using state historic tax credits.

