KENNEBUNK — Get your jammies on and get moving. That is the word from local merchants and the Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Arundel Chamber of Commerce who want people to get up early and go shopping — dressed in their comfy pajamas — on Saturday., Nov. 30.

This is the fifth official year for Pajama Shopping Day where shoppers do, indeed, wear their pajamas as they hunt out bargains.

Pajama Shopping Day is the area’s take on Shop Small Saturday and many local businesses are hosting special sales, said Laura Snyder Smith of the KK A Chamber of Commerce.

“The best sales are early, and people really make a morning of it,” said Smith.

She said shoppers arrive at the shops in flannel, fleece and sometimes, in onesie pajamas, getting into the spirit of the event.

The event is 7 to 8 a.m. in Kennebunk; 8 to 9 a.m. in Kennebunk’s Lower Village and starts at 9 a.m. in Kennebunkport and Arundel, according to the K K & A Chamber, though a couple of businesses are opening at 6 a.m. for specials on coffee and pastries and there are some other variations on opening hours. A list of participating businesses from the three communities can be found at: www.gokennebunks.com.

There are sales on everything from books to toys, jewelry, clothing and meals, housewares, Christmas cards, treats for yourself – or your pet — and a host of other goodies.

The idea is to shop local and keep money in the local economy. Small Business Saturday was launched nationwide during the depths of the recession in 2010 by American Express. Since that time, its been called “Shop Small” and a number of merchants take part.

“It’s fun. Everyone is relaxed and in their pajamas,” said Kelly Ratoff, owner of Kennebunk Toy Company.

At her shop, shoppers get 30 percent off when they spend from 7 to 8 a.m. on Pajama Shopping Day, and 20 percent off from 8 to 9 a.m.

She said it is her way to give back to customers for their loyalty.

“People come in pajamas bathrobes — usually there are people lined up at the door when we get there,” said Ratoff. “ It’s a great opportunity for people to get their bigger items out of the way and save money. Customers like it, and they get to run around the local shops.”

Smith said she’s among those out early on Pajama Shopping Day.

“I always check off 50 percent of my shopping list,” she said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: