We witnessed more impeachment hearings last week, bombshells that may have changed everything except the Senate outcome.

But the true value of the hearings, the transparency they have afforded, may show up at the polls. This process, I believe, is just what special counsel Robert Mueller hoped would happen – for Americans themselves to make their democratic systems work. It is inherent to self-government, and looks like it may be happening, however grudgingly in fits and starts.

If Americans want a crooked president, they can vote for him, or not, regardless of the Senate’s decision. But at least enough of the facts are out, thanks to a still-working democracy, for those who care about our country to make a reasoned decision. I’m betting that lots of people care.

Jane Card

Cape Porpoise

