We moved to Maine in June, trailing after family.
We looked at many homes with Susi Wolff of Coldwell Banker in Saco. She found us a winter rental in a beach cottage.
The day of the nor’easter, last month, Susi delivered a bunch of firewood, explaining that, even without power, we could still be warm and cozy. She warned us about the storm.
We were shocked by that night’s storm. There was no power and tremendous surf two minutes from our rental house. Huge winds. Trees down.
We are grateful to Susi for alerting us, and for her wood.
At Thanksgiving, we are grateful for Susi’s amazing spirit, generous heart and kindness. No one ever showed us about Mainers, as she did. We are grateful to learn about Mainers this way.
Dorothy Hilshey
Biddeford
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Sarah Dailey
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Writer offers misleading interpretation of conflict in Caucasus
-
Local & State
Parker Harnett and Zoe Seigel
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: Nov. 28
-
Mainely Media
Saco’s ‘sand buckets for seniors’ fills up for winter
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.