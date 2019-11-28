We moved to Maine in June, trailing after family.

We looked at many homes with Susi Wolff of Coldwell Banker in Saco. She found us a winter rental in a beach cottage.

The day of the nor’easter, last month, Susi delivered a bunch of firewood, explaining that, even without power, we could still be warm and cozy. She warned us about the storm.

We were shocked by that night’s storm. There was no power and tremendous surf two minutes from our rental house. Huge winds. Trees down.

We are grateful to Susi for alerting us, and for her wood.

At Thanksgiving, we are grateful for Susi’s amazing spirit, generous heart and kindness. No one ever showed us about Mainers, as she did. We are grateful to learn about Mainers this way.

Dorothy Hilshey

Biddeford

 

