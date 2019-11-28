DETROIT — Mitchell Trubisky started and closed strong to overcome some shaky decisions and plays in between to keep the Chicago Bears in the NFC playoff picture.

Trubisky threw a go-ahead, 3-yard touchdown pass to David Montgomery with 2:17 left, lifting Chicago to a 24-20 win over the slumping Detroit Lions on Thursday.

The Bears took the lead on the nine-play, 90-yard drive in which Trubisky converted a pair of third downs with 35- and 32-yard passes to Anthony Miller.

“He made special throws at special times,” Coach Matt Nagy said.

Chicago sealed the victory on the ensuing possession with Eddie Jackson’s interception.

Rookie quarterback David Blough led Detroit’s last drive to the Chicago 26 in the final minute before losing 13 yards on a sack to leave a desperation pass as the only option and Jackson picked off his heave.

The Bears (6-6) have won 3 of 4 games after losing four in a row, keeping their postseason hopes alive.

“We put ourselves in a good position to have another big game next week,” Trubisky said.

The Lions (3-8-1) have lost five straight for the first time under second-year coach Matt Patricia.

“It’s one of the toughest teams I’ve probably ever been around,” said Patricia, a former assistant coach with the New England Patriots. “This team fights like probably no other team I’ve ever seen.

“We’ve got to find a way to win.”

Detroit led for much of the game despite starting a quarterback it acquired from Cleveland for a swap of seventh-round picks after training camp.

“Watch that team fight and rally behind somebody like that, I think you can tell how much all those men in that room care about each other,” Patricia said.

Matthew Stafford was out for a fourth straight game with back and hip injuries and his backup, Jeff Driskel, was limited by a hamstring injury.

Blough, an undrafted player from Purdue, threw a 75-yard TD on his first completion to Kenny Golladay to pull the Lions into a 7-all tie. Blough threw an 8-yard TD pass to Marvin Jones late in the first quarter to put Detroit ahead 14-7.

Trubisky had an 18-yard TD pass to rookie tight end Jesper Horsted to make it 17-all late in the third quarter.

Trubisky finished 29 of 38 with three TDs, matching a season high he also equaled in a win over Detroit earlier this month, for 338 yards and an interception. He got off to a strong start with a 10-yard pass to Allen Robinson and closed the game well enough for Chicago to score more than 20 points for the first time in more than a month.

Blough was 22 of 38 for 280 yards with two TDs and an interception.

“This is what you dream about as a kid,” Blough said. “I’m thankful for it all, all the ups and downs.”

STEELERS: Soon after walking into the locker room after an abbreviated and earlier-than-usual practice, Mason Rudolph joked with teammates about their plans for Thanksgiving dinner.

In the midst of a trying two-week stretch on and off the field, Rudolph chose to emphasize what he’s thankful for in his first public comments since losing his job as the starting quarterback.

“Blessed to have a great brotherhood here, a great team,” Rudolph said after doing scout-team work during a Steelers practice preparing for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

“A lot of guys who have been through adversity in their own right and their own situations and they know what that’s like, and they really rallied around me. And I think that speaks to the coaches, too.”

On Tuesday, Coach Mike Tomlin told Rudolph that the Steelers would go with undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges to start against the Browns. Hodges came on in relief of an ineffective Rudolph during last Sunday’s game at Cincinnati. Hodges led a rally for a victory against the winless Bengals after Rudolph had thrown five interceptions over a five-quarter span.

GIANTS: The Giants abruptly ended two-time Super Bowl winning long-snapper Zak DeOssie’s season — and likely his Giant career.

The Giants are planning to place him on injured reserve, per NFL Network.

DeOssie, 35, part of a struggling kicking unit that has created enormous internal angst in the organization, practiced normally on Wednesday.

The Daily News spoke with him after practice, and there was nothing out of the ordinary.

But on Thursday morning, with no media present, DeOssie suddenly was listed as not practicing with knee and wrist injuries.

And now GM Dave Gettleman has ended DeOssie’s season. Recently signed practice squadder Colin Holba, 25, is in line to replace him.

DeOssie is on a one-year deal. The 13–year veteran has spent his entire career with the Giants, but his time with the team is clearly at an end.

The Giants also tried out four kickers on Tuesday, and there is a ton of pressure on Aldrick Rosas to avoid missing a kick a six straight game on Sunday, if he even makes it to that game.

DeOssie going on IR means that no one from the Giants’ most recent Super Bowl teams likely will participate the rest of the season. And no one will remain from those rosters at all in 2020.

