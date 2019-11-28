Free Thanksgiving meal – Thursday, Nov. 28, noon, Mister Bagel, 13 New Portland Road, Gorham. Turkey with all the fixings. Donations accepted for Gorham Ecumenical Food Pantry. For reservations or delivery, call Roxanne Moody at 839-4516.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Nov. 29, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Haddock Supper Buffet – Saturday, Nov. 30, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $8 Adult, $4 Child, $20 Family.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Dec. 4, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.

Community meal – Thursday, Dec. 5, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Baked ham, $5.

Haddock supper – Saturday, Dec.7, 5-6:30 p.m., Keezar Road Church, off Route 35 across from Melby’s Store, North Waterford. Baked, stuffed haddock with tasty side dishes and homemade pies. $12, $6. Proceeds benefit North Waterford World’s Fair.

Festival of Trees annual roast pork buffet, Saturday, Dec. 7, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Roast pork, red potatoes, baked beans and American chop suey. $10, $4; tickets available at door.

Bean supper – Saturday, Dec. 7, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, Italian bread, homemade pies, and beverages. $8, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, Dec. 7, 4:30-6 p.m., Hollis Lions Club, intersection routes 202 and 35, Hollis Center. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, coleslaw and desserts. $8, $3.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

