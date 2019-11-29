PORTLAND — Bishop Robert P. Deeley will celebrate Masses and make appearances at Catholic schools across the state in the months ahead.

In recent weeks, Bishop Deeley spent time with students and staff in each classroom of Holy Cross School in South Portland and All Saints Catholic School in Bangor. He also celebrated the opening Mass of the school year at St. Dom’s Lewiston campus and Catholic Educator Day Mass in Brunswick in October.

Here is the schedule of his upcoming visits:

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Mount Merici Academy

18 Mount Merici Ave., Waterville

Visits with students, staff, and faculty starting at 9:30 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

St. Michael School

56 Sewall St., Augusta

Visits with students, staff, and faculty starting at 9 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

St. Thomas School

69 North Ave., Sanford

Visits with students, staff, and faculty starting at 9 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Cheverus High School

267 Ocean Avenue, Portland

Advent Mass at 9 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

St. James School

25 Graham St., Biddeford

Visits with students, staff, and faculty starting at 9 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 31

Saint Dominic Academy

17 Baird Ave., Lewiston

Visits with students, staff, and faculty starting at 9 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 3

St. Brigid School

695 Stevens Ave., Portland

Visits with students, staff, and faculty starting at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

St. John’s Catholic School

37 Pleasant St., Brunswick

Visits with students, staff, and faculty starting at 9 a.m.

In addition, Bishop Deeley will celebrate Mass for the students, staff, faculty and parishioners at the University of Maine in Orono on Sunday, March 29, at the Newman Center, located at 83 College Ave., at 6:15 p.m. The bishop also celebrated a Mass at the center on Nov. 17. In the spring, the bishop will celebrate the Baccalaureate Mass (May 8) at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine in Standish and participate in commencement exercises (May 9) at the school. He will also participate in the graduation ceremonies of Saint Dominic Academy (May 29, 2020) and Cheverus High School (June 1, 2020).

“Catholic education forms our young students as people of spirit and mind, of faith and knowledge,” Bishop Deeley said. “It gives them an intellectual preparation for life, and a spiritual grounding for dealing with life. It also gives them a moral compass by which to guide their lives. These are beautiful places, moving our students ahead to live full lives in our world.”

If you would like to learn about the many ways our Catholic schools are making a difference and bearing witness to the love of Christ, visit mainecatholicschools.com. For more information about the school visits, contact Dave Guthro, communications director for the Diocese of Portland, at (207) 321-7810 or [email protected].

