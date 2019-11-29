BRUNSWICK — Taylor Rodriguez scored a minute into the second period to break a one-all tie as Winslow/Gardiner/Cony sailed to a 6-1 victory over Brunswick in girls high school hockey action Friday at Sidney J. Watson Arena at Bowdoin College.

The Dragons fell to 0-3 on the young season after a season-opening loss to Portland/Deering (8-1), and a 10-1 setback on Wednesday to the squad from Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Wells/Sanford. Brunswick will visit Greely on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Winslow improved to 2-0 with the victory and hosts Lewiston on Thursday at 4 p.m.

“Today we were missing six (players), missed seven on Wednesday,” Brunswick coach Mike Routhier said. “But as I just told the girls, the heart and pride meter was pretty high today. I think Wednesday we were reeling a little bit trying to figure things out as far as who was going to do what. A lot of them got a ton of varsity minutes for the first time on Wednesday and I think they looked better today. They played with more confidence and that was a big factor of how we played better today.”

The Dragons opened the scoring when freshman Hannah Wilkoff corralled a loose puck and pushed it to the back of the net just over five minutes into the contest, beating Winslow goalie Emma Michaud for the score.

Brunswick preserved the one-goal lead throughout most of the first period behind strong defensive play from Charlotte Kirk, Mia Klimash and goalie Alamea McCarthy.

“They have really great energy and a lot of fun to work with. I am becoming more comfortable with them out if front each time we go out,” the sophomore goalie said about her defense. “We’re getting better each time out on the ice, it’s been a lot fun so far.”

However, the Black Tigers managed to slip one past McCarthy late in the period after Rodriguez found Lindsey Bell in front of the net for the equalizer with three minutes left in the period. The score stood 1-1 after 15 minutes of action.

McCarthy made nine saves in the period, while Michaud turned away a pair.

After Rodriguez broke the tie to open the second period, Gabby Hebert tallied the first of her two scores two minutes later to extend the Black Tigers lead to 3-1. Julia Hinkley pushed in the puck off an Erin Richardson helper midway through the frame for a 4-1 lead.

Brunswick only managed two shots on goal in the second period, mostly in part of the aggressive defense of Hinkley, Hebert and Jillian Goddard for the visitors.

Brunswick did manage six shots on goal in the final period, with Wilkoff and Greta White having opportunities. But Hebert and

Hinkley rounded out the scoring late in the period and the Black Tigers left with a 6-1 victory.

“We’re struggling offensively, but we’re trying to find our combinations,” Black Tigers coach Alan Veilleux said. “We worked the puck into the zone tonight and we able to get a lot of shots on goal. We’ve got to find the right timing, they just need to get some more experience.”

McCarthy, who just started playing goalie less than a year ago, finished with 28 saves between the pipes.

“She’s come a long way as she gets better each day,” Routhier said about his young goalie. “Getting all of the shots that she has, she’s getting better. I thought tonight she tracked the puck pretty well. Even when it hit her she set up herself up for a second shot, we’re going to need her.

“We’ll put this behind us and look ahead to Greely after we get some players back.”

