MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brady White threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns as No. 17 Memphis beat 18th-ranked Cincinnati 34-24 Friday for the Tigers’ third straight American Athletic Conference West title and the right to host the league championship game – and the Bearcats again – next week.

This will be the first time that Memphis (11-1, 7-1, No. 18 CFP) will host a conference title game in program history.

And the league championship will be a rematch between these teams after Memphis snapped a nine-game winning streak by the East Division champs. Cincinnati (10-2, 7-1, No. 19 CFP) hadn’t lost since being routed by Ohio State on Sept. 7.

Joseph Dorceus and Bryce Huff had two sacks apiece, and Memphis finished with five. The Tigers came up with three turnovers, including an interception by Sanchez Blake Jr. with 1:35 left.

Memphis also forced Cincinnati three-and-out after Ahmad Gardner intercepted White with 7:49 left with the Tigers up only 27-24.

(19) IOWA 27, NEBRASKA 24: Keith Duncan kicked a 48-yard field goal with one second left, giving the Hawkeyes (9-3, 6-2 Big Ten) a victory over the Cornhuskers (5-7, 3-6), in Lincoln, Nebraska, that leaves Nebraska out of the postseason for a third consecutive season.

The Hawkeyes overcame a sluggish second half offensively to beat the Cornhuskers for a fifth straight year and second year in a row on a late field goal. Last year they won on a 41-yarder as time expired.

Iowa, which had its 14-point lead wiped out in the third quarter, started its final possession at its 26 with 32 seconds left. Stanley had a long pass to Nico Ragaini overturned to incomplete on video review, but then completed a pair of 22-yard passes to Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Sam LaPorta to bring on the reliable Duncan.

(20) BOISE STATE 31, COLORADO STATE 24: Jaylon Henderson accounted for three scores, defensive tackle David Moa came up with a big late sack and the Broncos (11-1, 8-0 Mountain West, No. 20 CFP) beat the Rams (4-8, 3-5) in Fort Collins, Colorado, to finish undefeated in Mountain West conference play for the first time.

Henderson ran for a short score early in the fourth to give Boise State some breathing room. He also threw two TD passes, giving him eight over the past three games as he fills in for banged-up starter Hank Bachmeier and backup Chase Cord.

VIRGINIA 39, (23) VIRGINIA TECH 30: Brian Delaney kicked a 48-yard field with 1:23 to play to put Virginia ahead and the Cavaliers (9-3, 6-2) sealed it with a defensive score, beating the Hokies (8-4, 5-3) to end a 15-game losing streak in the rivalry and earn their first trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

Bryce Perkins ran for two long touchdowns and passed for another for the Cavaliers, who became the seventh different winner in as many years to claim the Coastal Division. Delaney also kicked a 25-yard field goal for Virginia, and his last kick made up for a missed extra point early.

Hendon Hooker ran for one touchdown and threw for another for the Hokies (8-4, 5-3), who came in having won six of seven games to surge into championship contention.

