The driver of an SUV was seriously hurt when the vehicle rolled over along I-295 in Yarmouth shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning, the fire department said.

Firefighters and EMTs were called to the scene between mile markers 19 and 20 in the northbound lanes.

Rescue workers said the driver suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Three children in the vehicle had minor injuries, and all four people were transported to Maine Medical Center for treatment, said Yarmouth Fire Chief Michael Robitaille.

All of the children appeared to have been wearing seat belts or were secured in car seats, Robitaille said. It was unknown whether the driver was also wearing a seat belt.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: