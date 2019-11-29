The driver of an SUV was seriously hurt when the vehicle rolled over along I-295 in Yarmouth shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning, the fire department said.
Firefighters and EMTs were called to the scene between mile markers 19 and 20 in the northbound lanes.
Rescue workers said the driver suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Three children in the vehicle had minor injuries, and all four people were transported to Maine Medical Center for treatment, said Yarmouth Fire Chief Michael Robitaille.
All of the children appeared to have been wearing seat belts or were secured in car seats, Robitaille said. It was unknown whether the driver was also wearing a seat belt.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Driver injured in early morning Yarmouth rollover crash on I-295
-
Sports
Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters resigns after accusation of slurs and abuse
-
Boston Celtics
Nets, still without Irving, beat Celtics
-
Forecaster Sports
It was an all-star autumn in Forecaster Country- Southern edition
-
Business
U.S. stocks see broad losses on shortened trading day