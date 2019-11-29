WINDHAM — The Third Annual Christmas Festival of Trees will be held in Fellowship Hall at Windham Hill United Church of Christ, 140 Windham Center Road Dec. 6-8.

The hall will be decorated with over 20 Christmas trees, each donated by a local business or individual. Tickets will be on sale for 50 cents each. Participants can place their tickets in buckets in front of the trees, and after the grand drawing at 4 p.m. Dec. 8, each winner will take home their tree as well the gifts on and under it. Last year, winners took home toys, kitchen supplies, jewelry and more.

On Dec. 6, festival hours are 2 to 8 p.m.; Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Dec. 8, noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and refreshments will be available.

