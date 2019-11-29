Wreaths around Bath

The Holiday Season is gearing up in Bath and the Sunrise gang is doing its part in adding to the festive atmosphere of downtown. This past week, with the help of members of the Morse High School Interact Club, we hung over a hundred wreaths. We got part of the job done on Sunday before the nasty weather came in, and then we finished the job later during the week. We are also delivering wreaths to those that ordered from club members. Thank you for helping us support the community.

We’d also like to give a shout out to our fellow Rotarians, the Bath Rotary Club. They covered the poles with lights that add to the image of Bath…the welcoming cool little city! Check out the calendar of events for the Holiday Season at https://visitbath.com/events/an-old-fashioned-christmas-in-bath/

Santa Comes to Bath

When you check out the Old Fashioned Christmas in the Bath calendar, you’ll see that we have very important guests coming to town this Saturday, Mr. and Mrs. Claus. They will arrive at the gazebo in Library Park at 2:00 p.m. for the lighting of the children’s tree. From 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., families and children will be making ornaments in the community room at the Patten Free Library. Local elves have all the supplies. In addition, there will be face painting and story time in the children’s room. With the children’s help, Santa and Mrs. Claus will light the children’s Christmas tree and then lead the jingle bell walk to City Hall where children are invited to sit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will be cookies, caroling, other refreshments and a chance to make a note or picture for Santa. Jingle bells provided, or bring your own! Bath Sunrise Rotary, along with Main Street Bath and Patten Free Library, is a proud sponsor of this free ornament making event. Thanks to all our supporters!

Morse High School Interact Club

Above I mentioned the Interact Club at Morse High School: Interact clubs bring together young people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of “Service Above Self,” one of the basic tenets of Rotary. The club at Morse this year is vibrant and active, working on numerous service projects. One of the goals for the club this year is to send the maximum number of Morse students to RYLA.

On the surface, RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) is a four day, three night leadership program for students entering their junior year of high school. However, RYLA is so much more than that; RYLA changes lives. Between the curriculum, location, and staff, RYLA provides its participants with a chance to grow as leaders and people while in a group setting. In honor of the 30th anniversary of RYLA, Interact plans to partner with Rotary to send twelve Morse sophomores, to the adventure-based leadership program held at Camp Hinds June 28th-July 1st. The clubs will raise funds to cover the cost of attendance for all students. If anyone is interested in finding out more about RYLA, know a sophomore they think should be included, or would like to help the students and contribute, please contact Leslie Trundy, School Counselor, at 207-443-8250 Ext 1119 or e-mail [email protected].

Time change

Take note, our meeting time has changed. Same place, Mae’s Café; same days, first and third Fridays at 8:00 a.m.! Whether you are a long time resident or new to the area, join us for breakfast at Mae’s. We are about friendships and service. A great mix that always makes you feel good. For more info you can contact me, Bob Reed at 207-844-0451 or e-mail [email protected].

