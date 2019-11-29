Shoe Box Giving

Gray Parks and Recreation Shoe Box Giving Program, which helps provides gifts to those in need, is open now. There are plenty of wrapped boxes at the Town Hall or Newbegin, or you can provide your own. Donations much be delivered by Dec. 12 to Town Hall in Gray. For more information, visit graymaine.org.

Parents’ Night Out holiday party

Children ages 4-12 can be dropped off at Newbegin Gym Dec. 13 for the popular holiday Parents’ Night Out. The children’s festivities are from 5:30-9 p.m. and include a night full of fun and crafts. Early registration is recommended, as this night fills to capacity. For more information, visit grayrec.com.

Upcoming festivities

Annual Gray Fire and Rescue Christmas Tree Sale: Starts Saturday, Nov. 30. Trees will be available for purchase Saturday and Sundays or by appointment. The sale will continue until the trees are all sold.

Town of Gray Annual Tree Lighting: 3:45-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 24 Main St. Caroling with GNG High School Chorus begins at 4 p.m. and Santa’s arrival and tree lighting is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Pictures with Santa, hot cocoa, crafts and more. Hosted by Gray Parks and Recreation and the town. Call 657-2323 for more information.

Gingerbread Houses: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Gray Public Library. Free and open to all. Supplies provided. Although not required, participants are encouraged to get tickets, available now at the library, so enough materials can be on hand.

Pictures with Santa by Tsukroff Photography: 1-3 p.m. Dec. 7. $10 per picture. Gray Fire Rescue, 125 Shaker Road.

Annual Holiday Ukulele Concert and Sing-Along: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. The Sebago Lake Ukulele Society appears at Gray Public Library to help usher in the holiday season. Light refreshments will be provided. Please bring a donation of a nonperishable food item for the food pantry. Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. Call 657-4110 or visit gray.lib.me.us for more information. Free and open to all.

Christmas sponsors needed

Gray-New Gloucester Caring Community is looking for individuals, families, neighborhoods, civic organizations, school groups, businesses or churches to sponsor someone or a family this Christmas. GNGCC provides information and guidelines for sponsors, so sponsors know what is needed and what to do. Email Jancy at [email protected] for more information or to sign up.

Gray wants your feedback

The Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee is looking for your feedback on the Town of Gray. Complete the latest Comprehensive Plan Questionnaire to help plan for the Town’s future: graymaine.org/documents/.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: