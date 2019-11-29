As we enter the holiday season, we again become uncertain how to greet each other. Political correctness, commendably, encourages moderation and tact, but sometimes we expect too much. We become too easily offended.

I have never understood why anyone would feel offended by being wished “Merry Christmas,” whether by an individual or by a business. These are words that those of us from a Christian upbringing use in December to spread good cheer and celebrate universal human brotherhood. They are not meant either to exclude or to impose belief. Many who use them no longer believe in the divinity of Jesus but still find meaning in the Christmas story.

If someone were to wish me “Happy Hanukkah” (not correctly perceiving my religious orientation), I might be surprised, but I would not be offended, even though I don’t observe that particular holiday. Instead, I would thank them and wish them the same, knowing that the words are always spoken with kind intent.

For many years, there have been attempts to impose a standardized greeting that would neither surprise nor offend anyone. Perhaps we do live in a secular age now, but residues of the past can be hard to erase. Sometimes it isn’t worth trying. When it comes to holiday greetings, we should all just try to relax and be ourselves. And those who prefer “Happy Holidays” should also be allowed, without censure (presidential or otherwise), to greet others as they choose and to enjoy the blessings of the season.

Michael P. Bacon

Westbrook

