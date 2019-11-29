I am a lifelong Democrat who would like to see Elizabeth Warren as our president.

To that end, I hope that she will give up “Medicare for All” in favor of “Medicare for All from Pre-Natal to Age 26.”

This change would make her more electable. For the progressives, it would mean a single-payer system at both the beginning and the end of life. For moderates, it would not require the elimination of private insurance. For everyone, it would provide the security of medical care for their children.

It is realistically achievable in her first term.

Richard Parker

Falmouth

